The two major incidences that have happened since Kwasi Kwarteng became UK Chancellor

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
At the announcement of Kwasi Kwarteng as the Chancellor of the Exchequer of the United Kingdom (Minister of Finance), many celebrated him because true to their predictions, he was handed over the job.
For many others, including Ghanaians across the world, it was another feather in the cup of its people breaking barriers in other parts of the globe.
And while the job of the Chancellor of the Exchequer is not expected to be any easier on the British-born Ghanaian, many did not quite anticipate that so early into his reign, there would be some major, negative happenings.
GhanaWeb takes a look at those two major happenings below:
Kwasi Kwarteng under fire for smiling during Queen’s funeral
On Monday, September 19, 2022, people from all walks of life attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at the Westminster Abbey in London.
Per GhanaWeb’s checks, four Ghanaians were formally invited to the event for different reasons. Ghana’s First Couple were in London for the event as were two other personalities with Ghanaian parentage who are British.
Nana Kofi Twumasi-Ankrah, a one-time equerry of the Queen was in attendance, escorting the cortege on its last journey from the Westminster Abbey to the Royal Vault. The fourth Ghanaian was Kwasi Kwarteng.
Kwarteng, who is British-born but of Ghanaian ancestry, and the current UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister), was also in attendance.
He, however, courted controversy on social media after he was captured in a viral video smiling at a point during the ceremony – specifically when a two-minute silence had been declared for the memory of the queen.
Angry social media users – especially on Twitter – called for his head for desecrating what was a solemn occasion for the nation.
Others also alleged that Kwarteng was smiling at himself because he was most likely picking a personal call and had been told something that gave him cause to smile at a rather off time.
Kwarteng, as a senior member of Prime Minister Liz Truss’ government, had a prominent seat at the venue of the service.
Below are some of the critical tweets:
This is extraordinarily dreadful and concerning! Britain’s new chancellor @KwasiKwarteng laughing during the service of the #queensfuneral— Liz Webster (@LizWebsterLD) September 20, 2022
Totally disrespectful but also raises more questions around his suitability for office.pic.twitter.com/JyoYzpSWUE
When Kwasi Kwarteng delivers his mini budget on Friday all opposition MP's should coke up, wipe their brows, sway uncontrollably, and laugh like the laughing policeman. pic.twitter.com/mxPRaQ3aNG— DimEagleBuckie ???????????????????????????????????????? ⚛️ ???? ???? ???? (@BuckieDim) September 20, 2022
Nice to see Kwasi Kwarteng clearly taking a personal call at the Queens funeral and having a bit of a laugh— Louis ???????? ???????? 〓〓 ???? Defend the right to vote (@LouisHenwood) September 19, 2022
The chancellor can't even show any respect at this most solemn occasion#queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/j2KlYS05hN
What's so funny @KwasiKwarteng ?— Matt D (@Matt_RuggD) September 19, 2022
Swaying too and fro. Laughing? ...Not the behaviour you'd expect to see from a Government Minister during a two minute silence at the funeral of the late monarch, nor any.
Total. Disrespect. @itvnews @BBCNews @VFritzNews @PaulBrandITV @SkyNews https://t.co/tOCCt9PEmg