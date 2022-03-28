The two churches singled out by Akufo-Addo for commendation during his 28th Coronavirus update

General News of Monday, 28 March 2022

On Sunday, March 27, 2022, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, appeared on national screens to deliver his 28th address to citizens on measures undertaken by his government towards the fight against the novel Coronavirus.



Among the several relaxed measures that the president announced, was the long-awaited opening of all land borders in the country, two years after they were closed.



While making it abundantly clear that there have been several legs of support and contributions from individuals and especially institutions or organizations towards this global fight, he also made time to single out two major churches for commendation.



The Church of Pentecost and the Catholic Church of Ghana got mentioned in a special way by President Akufo-Addo and while he did not downplay the essential roles all others have played in this regard, here’s his reason for singling these ones in particular out.



“At this point, I want to express the great gratitude of the nation to the leadership and membership of the Ghana Health Service, to all other health workers, and to members of the COVID-19 taskforce for the outstanding work they have done in bringing us this far. Ours was an all-inclusive national effort including the security services, public and private sector agencies, religious and chieftaincy institutions, charitable organisations, all of whom have helped in bringing us this far.



“I hope I will be forgiven if I single out the Church of Pentecost, the Catholic Church, and the Ghana COVID-19 Private Sector Fund, for special praise. They all demonstrated exceptional love of country,” he said.



Also, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced that, based on advice and review of all the existing Coronavirus protocols before his address, and owing to the low infection rates in the country, it is now no longer mandatory for people to wear their face masks.



“So, from tomorrow, Monday, 28th March, the wearing of facemasks is no longer mandatory. I encourage all of you, though, to continue to maintain enhanced hand hygiene practices, and avoid overcrowded gatherings.



“All in-person activities, such as those that take place in churches, mosques, conferences, workshops, private parties and events, cinemas and theatres may resume at full capacity, as long as the audience and/or participants are fully vaccinated. Hand washing and hand sanitising points should be made available at these venues,” he added.



