The truth shall prevail even if I’m hanged – Kennedy Agyapong to critics

General News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Kennedy Agyapong maintains that he is on the side of the truth



•He believes he will ultimately be vindicated



•Kennedy Agyapong says he is ready to the Privileges Committee



Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central is adamant that his outburst on the reportage by a section of the Ghanaian media on the happenings in Ejura was justified.



According to him, the media plays a key role in maintaining the peace and order of the country and must at all times be wary of what it propagates.



Kennedy Agyapong on the Monday, July 19, 2021 edition of The Seat show on Net2 TV said that his tirade was borne out of his frustrations with how the reportage was in his view skewed to push certain narratives.



He maintains that he spoke from the viewpoint of truth and that he will eventually be vindicated.



“Because they have nothing to lose in this country, they want to plunge this country into chaos but that will not happen. The truth will prevail even if they hang me. All the things I said were true. They (Joy FM) have deleted the stories because of what I said,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong insisted that he has nothing against Ghanaian media practitioners except that some practitioners deliberately churn out information to suit their narrative.



He urged his supporters not to lose sleep over him as he is convinced that what he believes to be justice will prevail at the end of the saga.



“We will continue to support the good journalists giving good reportage and condemn those giving bad reportage to create war in Ghana. Some media guys are doing very well. I’m not worried so people shouldn’t be worried about me. Once it's truth, the truth shall always set me free,” he added.



The Assin Central MP has been referred to the Privileges Committee of Parliament for allegedly inciting the public against Erastus Asare Donkor of Luv FM.



Alhassan Suhuyini, the Tamale South MP who raised the issue in Parliament accused Kennedy Agyapong of breaching the Standing Orders of Parliament.



“It is my hope that this [issue] will be looked at differently, and he will be seen as one that has engaged in many infractions and, perhaps, the mercies that he enjoyed previously may not be experienced. I also hope that the committee will approach this as a national issue and not a partisan issue,” he said on Citi FM.



“The aim is not to bastardise Kennedy Agyapong or portray him as a member of the NPP who deserves condemnation. The aim is to protect the life of Erastus Asare Donkor because when we failed to act in the case of Ahmed Suale, we all saw what happened and then again, encouraged responsible speech that brought about some respectability to the dignity of Parliament,” he added.



