The third wave of Covid-19 killing more people, be on guard - AMA

General News of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Environmental Health Analyst of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Joseph A. Asitangah, has asked Ghanaians not to let their guard down as the country continues to experience the third wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.



Speaking to Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the third wave is striking and taking many lives away.



He urged Ghanaians to take their lives as their responsibility and manage themselves and their families.



He said the government would do its best to protect lives, but we must protect ourselves as individuals.



He advised Ghanaians also to take advantage of the ongoing immunization exercise since it forms part of efforts to help contain the spread.



”We have a responsibility to observe the national protocols so that we can reduce further infections that would lead to death. The Covid-19 is real. It is very real. It is with us. People have the perception that there is no Covid-19, but it is real,” he added.