The system is working – Paul Adom-Otchere declares amid economic hardship

General News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Paul Adom-Otchere, a broadcast journalist, has urged Ghanaians to commend government officials for successfully managing the economy in the face of inflation, cedi depreciation, and global crises.



Adom-Otchere argued on his show that the government and its appointees cannot stop the crisis from hitting the nation but how they steer the country in the face of adversity is the metric on which they should be judged.



“We can’t stop crisis from coming. How we judge you is how you manage the crisis. That is very important. We have major issues. The cedi is worst performing currency after that of Sri Lanka. In that process, the government has paid COLA. The government is feeding students. The schools are still being fed and government is paying the school fees of students. All of these government payments are going on in a period of such severe economic crisis,” he asserted.



Speaking on Good Evening Ghana, he asked that Ghanaians should be full of praise of their economic managers for keeping the economy running despite the country's unstable situation.



“We have to stop and think that the managers of the economy might be doing something right. In an unstable situation, the government has kept the light on and roads are being done. We are all suffering so it’s very easy to overlook this. NHIS has been expanded to cancer treatment for children. You have to give them credit. ”From 2013 to 2015, there was no crisis but now we have this huge crisis and our lights are still on. Nurses and doctors are being employed, and teachers are being paid," he noted.



Adom-Otchere who is the Board Chair of the Ghana Airports Company Limited sang the government's praise while mentioning several government initiatives that are still running despite the current adversity, “The system is working,” he emphasised.



