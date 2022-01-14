The system is sick - Senyo Hosi expresses fears over possibility of NDC-Jean Mensa era

General News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Public lecture on Constitution Day held



Majority and Minority Leaders address lecture on Constitution Day



Senyo Hosi talks about maneuvering to oust Charlotte Osei



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi, has expressed fears about a situation where the opposition National Democratic Congress administration may have to work with a Jean Mensa-led Electoral Commission.



He explained that such an arrangement could be problematic owing to how the EC boss was brought into office.



It will be recalled that the sitting president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, appointed Jean Mensa as replacement for Charlotte Osei who was chosen by John Dramani Mahama.



Speaking at a Constitution Day Public Lecture on the theme, “Avoiding the Impending Death of the 1992 Constitution”, he bemoaned the current constitutional provision that gives the president the authority to appoint the Commissioner of the Electoral Commission.



“The management of the appointment of the electoral commission has in recent times been fraught with so much mistrust and political polarization. The poor consultative process in the appointment of Charlotte Osei, the infamous maneuvering to oust her and the equally non-consensual process in appointing Jean Mensah do not augur well for our democratic stability,” he said.



“I shudder to think of what the NDC will do should they assume office with a Jean Mensah in office. This tells us the system is sick- it is not working for ‘We The People,” he added.



The lecture was also addressed by the Majority Leader and the Minority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and Haruna Iddrisu, respectively.



