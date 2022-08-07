'The streetlights are not for the woman you are chasing' - Sam George issues warning to assemblymen

General News of Sunday, 7 August 2022

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has served a warning to the assembly members in his constituency not to take advantage of the streetlights he has given to them for their areas to score points with their concubines or girlfriends.



The MP had presented 1,000 streetlights to the members as part of phase one of a project he is undertaking in the constituency called, Project Illuminate.



While addressing the gathering where the presentations were made, Sam Nartey George stressed the point that he was handing over the streetlights to the assembly members because he expects that they account for them.



“This is the phase one of Project Illuminate, and we’re doing a thousand streetlights. We’ve received a number of requests from a number of institutions. And so, we have 22 electoral areas in the constituency and so each assemblyman will get 25 streetlights for his electoral area. And that will come to about 550 streetlights to go the assemblymen.



“And then the reason why we are putting them in the hands of the assemblymen is that we want the assemblymen to be responsible for those lights and the maintenance of those lights,” he said.



The MP however quickly added that the intention is for the streetlights to be used for the general benefit of the community members, and not for individual scoring points with women they are interested in.



“But let me serve a warning quickly: the lights are for your electoral area; they are not for the woman that you are chasing.



“So, the light should be put in a place that will benefit the community. I don’t want assembly members to say that I want to put the light in front of the woman I’m chasing’s house so that she’ll agree. If you want light for that one, come and see me in chambers,” he stressed.



