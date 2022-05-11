The story of this UPSA student who was falsely accused of robbery, fraud, assault

General News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

The Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, has celebrated the achievements and tenacity of a young man who was once accused of robbery, indecent assault and defrauding by false pretenses.



According to the MP, the young man, Lawrence Selorm Attipoe’s father, who is now late, approached him some years ago and pleaded with him to represent his son in court since he believed he was innocent of some accusations being levelled against him.



Sharing the emotional story of the young man in a Facebook post, Francis-Xavier Sosu said that it is such stories that reinforce his belief in the fact that kindness changes lives.



He added that this incident happened when Lawrence was in his second year at the University for Professional Studies (UPSA).



“In 2016, I met Lawrence Selorm Attipoe who was then a 19-year-old Level 200 student at UPSA. We met at Circuit Court 1, where he had been accused of robbery, indecent assault, and defrauding by false pretences.



“He looked very innocent but so afraid. He had no lawyer and asked me, “what should I say when I am called?" I answered, “Not guilty of course, unless you agree to all the charges leveled against you.”



“His dad, now deceased, asked me out and begged if I could represent his son. I was moved by compassion when he told me all that happened and I agreed to do so “pro bono,” he wrote.



Francis-Xavier Sosu further shared details of an email he recently received from Lawrence Attipoe, chronicling how his life has been since then and what he is currently about.



“Last week, Selorm sent me a mail which read “I am one of the beneficiaries of your pro bono services and want to thank you. I was in Court for about six (6) months and later got acquitted and discharged of all the charges, because they were false.



“I endured the humiliation, deferred my course, and later went back to school to graduate with Honors. I did my National Service with GRA and after Service, I am currently with my mother doing food business.”



“His story brought tears to my eyes and reinforces the fact that little acts of kindness can change many lives. This is a story that must be shared to encourage every young person that setbacks are natural but temporal: Everyone can rise above his or her challenges to become an achiever.



“Today, as a 24year old graduate, Selorm is desirous of changing the narrative of his life and the life of others with his story, a story of which I am pleased to have been a part of,” he added.



The MP also shared details of the young man’s business with his followers.