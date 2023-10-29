The story of how infamous witch-doctor Dr. Beckley demanded compensation from Kufuor govt

General News of Sunday, 29 October 2023

In September 2002, notorious witch-doctor, Dr Sri Ram Yogi Beckley appealed to President John Agyekum Kufuor for the government compensate him for the destruction of his property which he claimed was worth 50 million old cedis.



Dr Beckley’s home at Gbawe in Accra were reportedly burned down by an angry mob home after a search carried out on his home discovered school uniforms, human skulls of alleged kidnapped victims who were said to have been used for rituals.



According to the September 11, 2002 edition of the GhanaianTimes newspaper, Beckley said following the destruction of his property, he along with and his family were now homeless and were putting up with friends.



He told the newspaper that government must bring to book the police for instigating the damage that was visited on his property at Gbawe adding that the police stood by and looked on while the irate mob looted his house and set it ablaze.



Beckley also claimed he was wrongly detained by the police for no crime committed and indicated that President Kufuor’s government must compensate him due to the situation.



Beckley further told the paper that he had spent months behind bars at the James Fort Prison only to be released on a bail of 5 million cedis and a surety.



“Eventually I am not yet acquitted and discharged formally by the court, I promised to seek redress for any property that I toiled for all these years,” Dr Beckley said pointing out that the perpetrators of the arson attack must face justice.



“While I was in custody, the police took no action to prevent the mob from destroying my house and cars including various sums of local and foreign currencies”, he added.



When asked whether he intended to seek further redress if the government failed to compensate him, Dr Beckley told GhanaianTimes “I shall leave everything to God should my effort yield no results”.



Beckley, who earned himself a bad reputation in the 1990s was said to have been surrounded by very high walls at his residence that no one could see inside.



It was then alleged that he kidnapped young school children and women to sacrifice them to his gods as part of rituals.



The witch doctor was also reported to have inflicted rather gruesome actions on his victims who either had a difficult time getting away from his grips or gave up the ghost.



This forced residents in the community where he lived to launch attacks on his residence, resulting in his arrest.



Details as to how Dr. Beckley's life came to an end remain scanty but it is said that one of his homes in Accra is now a place of worship for a church and a prayer camp.



