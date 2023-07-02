The story of how 18-year-old Princess became Ghana’s youngest chartered accountant

General News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

An 18-year-old student has made history by becoming Ghana's youngest chartered accountant.



Princess Korkor Boateng, a level 400 student at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS), completed her qualifying examinations in April 2023 and is now eligible to be a chartered accountant.



18-year-old Boateng's achievement is more impressive given that she is still a student at the university.



Detailing her journey to success, Korkor Boateng, in an interview with TV3, indicated that it all started when she wrote a common entrance exam while in primary six to enter Akosombo International School (AIS).



“I went to Akosombo International School (AIS). When I got to primary six, I wrote the AIS common entrance exams. The school has this special common entrance exam you have to write before you get admitted. So, I went straight from primary six to AIS,” she said.



At age 15, Korkor Boateng gained admission to the Premier university, to pursue a Bsc Business Administration.



It was at the same time that she enrolled in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ghana (ICAG); in 2019.



“I knew my academic schedule, I know the number of courses I will take a semester and it's normally six courses. So, I take about four courses from the professional programmes and then I draw my timetable according to that.



“But then with the university, after every semester there are breaks and long vacation breaks. So, I made use of those vacation breaks as well to learn the professional course.



“It took about three years because I started in level 100 and I just graduated. I finished the course in April 2023,” Korkor Boateng continued.



Although Boateng's achievement is a testament to her hard work and dedication, she said it was not an easy task, especially combining her studies as a Bsc Business Administration student and an ICAG student.



“First of all it was not easy, it was very difficult. There were times I had exams the same period I was having an IAs [Interim Assessment] and there were times I would write an IA and tomorrow I would have a professional exam,” she added.







