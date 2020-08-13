General News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Selorm Helen, Contributor

The story of Nelson: Derailed from the path of a health worker to a beggar on the street

play videoSem Lamichi Nelson, a former nursing student is now a mentally challanged street begger

A young man who, allegedly, was a student at the Korle-Bu Public Health Nursing School, has become mentally deranged and currently running around the streets of Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region.



Sem Lamichi Nelson, according to a close source was in second year pursuing a health science programme at Korle Bu before taking ill .



Nelson used to teach children for extra hours in a school at Akramang, the community where he lives due to his love for knowledge sharing.



To add to his plight, the young man has no one to cater for him as both his parents died at a time the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown restriction was enforced by government.



Earlier, Nathaniel Mensah, popularly known as Ajeezay De NonfaKing, a standup comedian who also runs a charity for Persons with Disabilities had shared a sad video that exposed Nelson’s condition and requested for suggestions on how to get immediate help for the victim.



“When I got this video yesterday, I felt very sad... This is Nelson ... he was Pursuing a health Program In korle Bu .. I was told while in final year he became mentally challanged. Tooo Brilliant.. am told sometimes he even Goes to schools to teach the kids when they close .. unfortunately he lost both parents during Lock down period... none available to take care of him ... he’s in Amasaman! Please what could we do to reach out? Am here for suggestions,” Ajeezay the NonfaKing who first posted a video of Nelson



The ‘Saw Me’ singer followed up with a visit to Akramang to confirm Nelson’s story and also shared a video of himself with the mentally challenged man.



In the video, Nelson displayed pure intelligence and clearly outlined his dream to go back to school and complete his course in Human Anatomy. He also intends to enter medical school after his health program in Human Anatomy.







The comedian is seeking for help to get Nelson medical attention and restore his mental condition.



“Visited Nelson Today .. He has two sleeping places either here or in the government school.. So unfortunate for him he lost his both parents this Year .. so we met an empty household ! I Know what my people could do for Nelson ... Thanks for the love,” Ajeezay posted on his Facebook timeline.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.