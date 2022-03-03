‘The state of the nation is shambolic’ – Tarzan

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

Tarazan has described the state of Ghana as 'shambolic'



He said the government has squandered all the money



His comment comes after the 2022 SONA was postponed



Dr. Charles Wereko-Brobby, one of the founding members of the governing NPP, has described the current state of the nation Ghana as “shambolic”.



According to him, the current government has squandered all the money, hence the reason for putting on hold the 2022 constitutionally-mandated State of the Nation Address (SONA).



In a post on his Facebook timeline, the Energy expert wrote:



"Fellow Ghanaians! The State Of the Nation is SHAMBOLIC.



#SIKAnoASA!



#SONA2022(OnHold)!”



Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, Deputy Majority Leader, announced told Parliament on February 25, that the 2022 State of the Nation Address initially scheduled for March 3, 2022, had been postponed.



The Deputy Majority Leader noted that a new date would be communicated soon.



He said this will be done “after we have engaged the Presidency.”



Article 67 of the Constitution of Ghana enjoins the President to deliver a message on the state of the nation to Parliament.



The said provision of the Constitution reads: “The President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament, deliver to Parliament a message on the state of the nation.”



