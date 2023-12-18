The spirit of the NDC is in the Volta Region – Alban Bagbin

Politics of Monday, 18 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has stated that the spirit of the opposition party the National Democratic Congress (NDC) resides in the Volta Region, its stronghold.



Addressing the Volta Regional House of Chiefs in Ho during a meeting held as part of the activities commemorating the 30th anniversary of Ghana's 4th Republic and parliamentary democracy, Bagbin expressed confidence that a well-nurtured NDC in the Volta Region would make the party impervious to challenges from other political entities.



"For my party, I don't need to say anything, the only thing I will say is that the spirit of the NDC is in the Volta Region. If it is well nurtured, we fear no foe," myjoyonline.com quoted him to have said.



He commended the Volta Region and, by extension, the NDC, for what he referred to as consistently producing high-caliber parliamentarians since the inception of the 4th Republic in 1993.



He applauded the roles played by these representatives in preserving the country's democratic system and the evolution of parliamentary democracy.



"Many should be thanking the Volta Region because the system that has taken us far was fashioned out by leaders from the Volta Region…you should be proud that you are the architect of what we have enjoyed so far for thirty years. That is an achievement”, he added.



AM/SARA



