The situation in Bawku is now very scary – Municipal Chief Executive

Regional News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MCE calls on Akufo-Addo to intervene in Bawku unrest



‘Education is completely being destroyed’ in Bawku, MCE



‘Display of ammunitions and guns is becoming serious’, Amadu Hamza



Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Bawku, Amadu Hamza, has stated that the insecurity in the Upper East Regional capital is becoming very frightening.



He said that the situation is becoming so bad that the security apparatus of the Bawku Municipality and the Upper East Region cannot adequately handle it, citinewsroom.com has reported.



According to Hamza, Bawku is gradually becoming a ghost town, with many government officials fleeing because of insecurity.



“I must be honest, the situation in Bawku is very scary. The display of ammunition and guns is becoming serious. Bawku is seriously crashing down. Education is completely being destroyed. Nurses are fleeing. Residents are running away.



“This is the situation we find ourselves in now. I am appealing to the President and the Vice President to inform the National Security that the matter is becoming more serious and that we need central government intervention. There is the need for them to look at the central issues in Bawku for the security situation to improve,” the MCE is quoted.



On March 16, 2022, it was reported that one civilian was shot dead and three soldiers injured during a gun battle between civilians and soldiers at Bawku.





The reports also indicate that the injured soldiers have been airlifted to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.





The Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service in Bawku has also disclosed that over 100 basic school teachers have fled the district because of the current insecurity.



It further stated that parents had stopped about 2,247 pupils from going to school in order to keep them safe.