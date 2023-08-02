The signs are clear that the NPP is heading towards opposition – Vim Lady

Politics of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

TV personality, Afia Pokua (alias Vim Lady), has said that the signs are clear that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are on track to being booted out of government.



Speaking on her Egyaso Gyaso show on Okay FM, on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, the broadcaster said that the NPP is repeating the same mistakes that led to them losing the 2008 elections.



She added that before the NPP went into opposition after the John Agyekum Kufuor government the signs were clear.



“The signs are on the wall showing that with the kind of things they (the NPP) are doing, they are heading towards opposition. We the media are saying it but if you say it, you are tagged as a NDC member. Any time a party would go into opposition, the signs are always available.



“Look at the time of President Kufuor, the signs were available as early as 2006, 2007. What made it worse was the confusion brought by Alan and Nana Addo at the party’s presidential congress, where they were sharing money, clothes and even at the last-minute dollars,” she said in Twi.



Vim Lady added that another reason why the NPP would go into opposition is that they are not listening to the cries of Ghanaians.



She said that as Ghanaians are crying about not having jobs, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is travelling around the country, bragging about digitalisation.



