The ‘shockers’ that took over NDC’s primaries

General News of Monday, 15 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Saturday, May 13, 2023, was a busy day for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as it held its presidential and parliamentary primaries ahead of the 2024 elections.



As usual, candidates will go the extreme to get the attention of delegates just for votes. This election wasn’t any different, various gimmicks emerged; the good, bad, and ugly.



Some candidates even went to the extent of breaking the electoral rules just to get through to the delegates.



We bring you back a few of these surprising things that made the NDC elections interesting.



Cash spraying:







Ejura-Sekyedumase definitely made the news after a parliamentary contender, Juliana Kinang-Wassan decided to display her wealth at the election grounds on Saturday.



Standing in white in her vehicle, she sprayed cash while delegates all around struggled to get their fair share.



Her explanation for doing that was simple; she saw the money in her car and therefore decided to be generous by sharing it with people around.



Her actions have since reached authorities and as it stands, she has been invited by the Office of the Special Prosecutor to assist with investigations.



Cars sharing:







At Gomoa West in the Central Region, people went a step further. Cars were lined up with posters in front, bearing the images of NDC flagbearer, John Dramini Mahama and parliamentary aspirant for the constituency, Foster Amoah.



In a video captured by GHOne TV, the Hyundai cars, were lined up, in different colours and ready for gifting.



Envelope sharing:







Delegates at Amasaman were spotted on Saturday with white envelopes even before the start of the polls.



A video in GhanaWeb’s possession showed some delegates being handed white envelopes. The two delegates who were in clear shot, were seen checking the contents of the envelope.



The opposition National Democratic Congress heads to the polls to elect its presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections.



Bags of rice:



In some other constituencies, there were reports of some rice trucks being spotted with the posters of some candidates on them.



WA