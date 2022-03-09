The sham called justice delivery - Sam George reacts to court ruling

General News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It's constitutional for Joe Wise to partake in voting while presiding - Supreme Court rules



Court strikes out Private Legal Practitioner writ



Private legal practitioner seeks Supreme Court interpretation on Articles 102 and 104



The Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Nartey George, has described as ‘despicable’, the justice system in the country.



He was reacting to the news of Supreme Court ruling on a case brought before it to test the constitutionality of the participation of First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu in parliamentary voting whilst acting as sitting Speaker.



“The sham called Justice delivery in our Republic. Despicable!” he said in a tweet.





The sham called Justice delivery in our Republic. Despicable!???????? — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) March 9, 2022

Abi we all go dey the Chamber inside. Come and give the referee the ball to play some let us see. The sweetness of the pudding is in its eating. ???????????? — Sam 'Dzata' George (@samgeorgegh) March 9, 2022