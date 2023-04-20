The second coming of Mahama is like the return of Coach Milo – Wontumi

Politics of Thursday, 20 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has stated that former president John Dramani Mahama has nothing to offer Ghanaians anymore.



According to Wontumi, John Mahama's second coming is comparable to the return of former coach of the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac, who led the national team at a point and recently returned but was fired over poor performance.



Speaking in an interview with Neat FM on April 18, 2023, Chairman Wontumi argued that John Mahama's time has passed and that he cannot provide anything new to Ghanaians because, if he had something to do, he would have done it in his first tenure as president.



He added that the former president's tenure saw the collapse of banks and an unstable power supply in the country, leading to the collapse of businesses.



“Have you forgotten that during the time Mahama was president Peace FM, Okay and Neat Fm always used a generator, have you forgotten?



“Have you forgotten he said that if Ghana wants to develop unless we increase electricity and water bill by 15%? Is it not the same John Mahama that insulted people that they can’t advise him? It was John Mahama that couldn’t properly monitor the progress of the various banks which resulted in the banking crises.



“…John Mahama cannot lead Ghana, do you remember that in Ghana we had a coach called Milo (former Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac), do you remember the first time he came and his second coming?



“John Mahama’s caliber is like the coach, he has nothing to offer again. If you go and bring Milovan again, he will bring disgrace because he cannot coach. If you had something to do it would have been done in your first term,” he said



Chairman Wontumi further stated that Mahama cannot lie to Ghanaians because he has been president before, and even in his tenure, he was unable to complete two terms.



“If he wants to lie, he can lie to NDC people but he cannot lie to Ghanaians, he has been president before, and even in his tenure, he couldn’t get eight years how much more than four years,” he added.



John Mahama previously served as President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016, before losing to Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential election. He unsuccessfully ran against Akufo-Addo again in the 2020 election but has expressed confidence that he can win in 2024 and bring about the changes he believes the country needs.







Meanwhile, watch the latest SayItLoud episode on GhanaWeb TV below:























AM/SARA