The sea brought me to my knees - Dzifa Gomashie laments effects of tidal waves

General News of Saturday, 13 November 2021

• Tidal waves have destroyed communities in the Volta region



• President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is yet to say anything about the tidal waves



• Calls for the construction of a sea defense wall have been made



The Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has recalled her childhood and her growing up years at the coasts of the Volta region, and how the recent devastation from the tidal waves has brought her to her knees.



According to her, having been brought up at the coast, living with her grandparents and to be awoken to such a scare of devastation is one that has been really tough on her.



“I was born by the sea where I took pride in the height of grand father and I. Grand father and I were as tall as the waves and we were triplets or so I thought till grand father joined the ancestors and father became as old as the canoe and stayed home.



“I was born by the sea where I was king only till yesterday. Yesterday came and whispered that the sea was with grand father and I was reduced in height. The sea stopped beating in rhythm with me and betrayed me with a violent kiss that tore my heart to pieces and left me broken,” she wrote in a Facebook post.



She was hopeful that help will come to her people soon so that she will no longer “hurt.”



I was born by the sea where I called home till the sea chose to turn away from me leaving me homeless. I am on my knees where the sea has brought me searching for the umbilical cord to return to the ancestors where the sea can hurt me no more.



A few days ago, the people of communities such as Salakope, Abutiakope, Kedzikope and Keta Central; Dzita, Agbledomi, Atiteti, Agokedzi, and Fuveme; in the Keta Municipality, Anloga and Ketu South areas, were largely affected by the harshness of tidal waves.



Properties that have been lost so far are said to be running into thousands of Ghana cedis.



