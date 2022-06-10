The pulpit is failing this nation - Kabila claims

General News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

James Kwabena Bomfeh, a former General Secretary of the Convention People's Party (CPP), has slammed some Pastors in the country for not leading the congregation in the right way.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Wednesday morning, James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called 'Kabila', bemoaned the behaviour of Ghanaians who he noted that a lot of them are Christians.



The behaviour that Kabila expressed concerns about has to do with people becoming lovers of money more than anything else.



He laid the blame on Pastors, accusing them of preaching 'lies' for their own material gains.



To him, most politicians have become corrupt because they don't get the right messages from the pulpit.



"The pulpit has failed this nation and the pulpit is failing this nation. Almost all the churches, without exception, the Pastors tell lies while preaching on the pulpit . . . sometimes in an effort for us to let people believe that there is God we say all sort of things God has not sent us to say, we take it to politics and use it to run political parties . . . political parties are a reflection of the society," he exclaimed.



Watch video below:



