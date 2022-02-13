The promise to scrap E-Levy in first 100 days not political talk - Tetteh Chaie

Politics of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, has said the announcement by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia that they would scrap the E-Levy in their first 100 days was justified.



He explained that the 100 days is to help them put their house in order before scrapping the obnoxious tax.



General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has disclosed that the party will scrap the controversial E-Levy if they assume office in 2025 should this current government pass it.



Speaking to demonstrators at the ‘Yentua’ demonstration on Thursday, February 10, 2022, he said the NDC is opposed to the levy and will scrap it if they win power.



He was responding to questions from journalists at the demonstration.



Asiedu Nketia said the NDC will scrap the levy within the first 100 days of their government.







"Let me tell you right here and now. In an unlikely event that this levy is passed, we will abolish it, and it would be the first task to be abolished within the first 100 days of the next NDC government because we don’t see it as taxation. We see it as a daylight robbery. This is not taxation. It is daylight robbery.”



Some have demanded why the NDC will not scrap the left immediately after they were sworn in but want to wait for the first 100 days.



But Tetteh Chaie says the first 100 days are meant to allow the new government to put their house in order, select their ministers and ensure that everything was smooth for them to scrap it.



He said the promise is not a political talk but a genuine one that would be enforced by the party when they win power in 2024.



He described the NPP as corrupt led by the President who has generated quadruple of the revenue generated by former President Mahama but has nothing to show for it.



