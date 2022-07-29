‘The prayers of hungry NDC youth took Mahama to opposition in 2016’ – Atubiga

General News of Friday, 29 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The founder and leader of National Liberation Congress (NLC), Stephen Atubiga, has disclosed that the youth of his former party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), prayed for the downfall of the party in the 2016 elections.



He cited abandonment of the masses and party faithfuls as well as corruption among the leadership of the NDC as the reasons for the youth fighting against the progress of the party.



According to the former NDC communicator, the leadership of the NDC then replaced the principles of equity, accountability and social justice which were inspired by their founder, Jerry John Rawlings with their selfish values.



“Since 2016, we don’t help the youth, we don’t take them to school. From 2012, there has been a rift between the party and the government but it is the party that also forms the government.



"Starting from 2012 to 2016 election, I noticed that the youth were praying for that the party to go into opposition due to hunger [neglect]”, Mr. Atubiga said on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show on Thursday, July 28, 2022.



He explained to host, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani that “comradeship shows that if you have not eaten, your friend hasn’t eaten either but unfortunately the current leadership has derailed the ideology of the NDC.”



“Unfortunately our party was in power but they allowed us to starve. We didn’t get jobs to do, we gained nothing but by the grace of God, we are street boys [and] we know how to survive.”



He added that in 2016 the was no employment and party members who could have been recruited into the security services were given some conditionalities before help is extended to them.



“You remember that we cancelled allowances in 2016 and we said there was no employment and they brought a caveat that if you want to enter into the security services, you have to buy that scratch card… If you are looking for a party that has neglected their party foot soldiers and those who have toiled for the party then the NDC takes the lead,” he said.