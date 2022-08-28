'The power that can shut radio stations can stop the Chinese galamsey' - Manasseh

General News of Sunday, 28 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has commented on the ongoing impasse between Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM and the Kumasi Traditional Council.



The latter is widely reported to have asked the former to cease operations as a body meets to hear matters relating to how the radio station allowed their platform to be used to cast aspersions on the Council.



Akwasi Adai, alias Odike, a politician and businessman based in the Ashanti Region alleged on the station that chiefs in the region were engaged in illegal small-scale mining, known as galamsey.



He also threatened to call a mass protest against the chiefs if nothing was done about the scourge.



Manasseh believes the order to cease operations is unjustified. He made cryptic comments about the order by the Council and the fight against galamsey in a Facebook post dated August 26, 2022.



"The power that can shut radio stations can stop the Chinese from destroying your lands, water bodies and imperiling your future," the post read.



Whiles media reportage has widely claimed that the chiefs ordered the closure of the station, the chief in charge of the Manhyia Palace in the absence of Otumfuo, Sanaahene has explained that the August 25, 2022 meeting with representatives of Oyerepa FM ended with advice to close the station not necessarily an order, as widely reported.



TWI NEWS



Samanhene, Nana Osei Kweku, in an August 26, 2022 interview on Accra-based Happy FM explained that the group of chiefs led by the Bantamahene asked the owners of the station to halt operations pending the resolution of an impasse.



“Their license remains valid, after all, Ashanti Region is not Ghana, their license remains valid and they can operate elsewhere,” he explained.



Asked about using a legal route to seek redress, he explained further: “It is not a court matter for us, we have our own legal system with which we ‘prosecute’ and dispense off cases.



“We are not interested in going to court. The only advice I will give is, even though you have faulted the Palace, you have to come through other processes, seek forgiveness and we all can move on.







Background



Politician and businessman, Akwasi Adai, alias Odike, whiles speaking on Oyerepa FM weeks back accused the chiefs and traditional leaders in the region of being accomplices to illegal mining, which was destroying water bodies and forest resources.



He called on the youth to rise up and threatened to organise a massive street protest against the chiefs.



Following the comments, the chiefs from the Kumasi Traditional Council also performed a ritual where they slaughtered a ram and declared Odike persona non grata at Manhyia.



Few days after the rituals, the Regional Office of the party was attacked by unknown gunmen who fired into the office and smashed vehicles belonging to Odike, which were parked at the place.



Odike after the attack alleged that those involved in the attack were from the Manhyia Palace but has vowed not to apologise for the comments he made on the radio programme. No arrest has been made yet although the police are investigating the matter.



Oyerepa FM where he made the said comments were summoned to appear before the council and asked to close their station until issues around the controversy are settled. They complied with the request on Friday, August 26, a day after they appeared before the Council.



SARA