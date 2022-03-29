The poor have been taken out of E-Levy – Oppong Nkrumah

Politics of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

The poor have been exempted from paying the E-Levy due to the less than GH¢100 threshold, Information Minister Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has, said.



He also denied claims that the E-Levy will kill the Mobile Money (MoMo) industry.



He noted that this same argument was made when the Communication Service Tax (CST) was introduced to the effect that it was going to erode gains in the telecom industry.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, the Ofoase Ayirebi lawmaker said contrary to the fears, the telecom industry has grown even with the tax.



Arguing for the passage of the E-Levy on the floor of the House, he said “Mr. Speaker, there is a claim that has been made that it will kill the MoMo industry so don’t tax MoMo.



“This same claim was made when the Communications Service Tax was being introduced, it has never killed the industry. In fact, the industry has grown.



“Mr. Speaker, finally, the poor have been taken out of it with the threshold implemented so that those who transfer less than 100 cedis a day will not pay this levy.”