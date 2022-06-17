‘The political hypocrisy, populism must stop’ – NPP-USA to Dafeamekpor

Politics of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Being head of an MDA is a political position – NPP-USA



What is wrong with Joe Anokye helping his party with technology - NPP-USA



Dafeamekpor demands immediate resignation of NCA boss



The United States wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP-USA) has berated calls by MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, for the resignation of the boss of NCA.



According to members of the NPP-USA, Dafeamekpor’s suggestion that Joe Anokye should resign because he participated in a political party event being a senior public servant, was hypocritical.



In a release copied to GhanaWeb, the party explained that the MP (Member of Parliament) was being deceitful because the president appoints heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) which makes their position political.



“On the issue of Mr. Joe Anokye attending NPP functions, it is hypocritical for Defeamekpor to be going on this tangent. Is he suggesting that the appointment of CEOs by the President to head public institutions is not political? In almost all cases, appointees appointed to head public institutions and the MDAs, have their tenure ending as that of the president. This makes their positions political.





“… Chief Executive Officers and Director-Generals of state institutions ought to treat all manner of persons regardless of their political orientations. But this does not mean they are barred from attending and speaking at functions of the political parties whose victory made it possible for them to be appointed into such positions,” portions of the statement read.



The statement indicated that there is nothing wrong with Joe Anokye helping his political party with his expertise.



“What is wrong if an IT guru like Joe Anokye joins his party people to accost introduction of technology to run parties? In any case, he has distinguished himself in the performance of his role as the Director-General. He has never been partisan in line of duty,” it added.



Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor called for the immediate resignation of the Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Joe Anokye.



Dafeamekpor said that Joe Anokye should resign because he violated the country's laws that bar public servants from participating in active party politics.



In a tweet shared on June 16, 2022, the MP said that the Director-General attended a New Patriotic Party (NPP) event and made a clear political pronouncement which means he is no longer neutral, which is a requirement for all public servants.



Read the full statement from NPP-USA below:



*NPP-USA CALLS OUT HON. DEFEAMEKPOR ON HIS POPULIST AND HYPOCRITICAL CALL ON JOE ANOKYE TO RESIGN AS NCA BOSS FOR ATTENDING NPP PARTY EVENT*



There is a tweet and a Ghanaweb publication being bandied around in which the Member of Parliament(MP) for South Dayi is calling for the resignation of Mr. Joe Anokye, the Director-General of the National Communications Authority.



His reason is that, Joe Anokye has made a political statement in an NPP function. He also alludes that the D-G has closed down radio stations.



First of all, Hon. Rockson Defeamekpor should know that, there are rules and regulations governing the operation of radio frequencies in Ghana. If a radio station or a media house fails to adhere to the laws governing their regulations by the NCA and sanctions are applied, how do you blame the D-G?



As a lawmaker, the Hon. MP should be the first person to be preaching that media houses should be law abiding, not to be pressing the emotional keyboards of the public.



On the issue of Mr. Joe Anokye attending NPP functions, it is hypocritical for Defeamekpor to be going on this tangent. Is he suggesting that the appointment of CEOs by the President to head public institutions is not political?

In almost all cases, appointees appointed to head public institutions and the MDAs, have their tenure ending as that of the president. This makes their positions political.



However, in the performance of their roles to the state, they should not be seen to be treating some Ghanaians who do not belong to their parties differently and unfairly.

Chief Executive Officers and Director-Generals of state institutions ought to treat all manner of persons regardless of their political orientations. But this does not mean they are barred from attending and speaking at functions of the political parties whose victory made it possible for them to be appointed into such positions.



What is wrong if an IT guru like Joe Anokye joins his party people to accost introduction of technology to run parties?



In any case, he has distinguished himself in the performance of his role as the Director-General. He has never been partisan in line of duty.



We are yet to hear from any person who went to Mr. Joe Anokye's office for his services to be rendered and was ignored or sacked for belonging a different political party.



We should learn to understand the political philosophy of the country. Any appointee who had his/her post at the pleasure of the president, got his appointment because the President's party is in power.

It would therefore be weird if an appointee turns his back to his political party when the party needs him most.



Is Hon. Defeamekpor saying that the former NCA Director-General, Mr. William Tervie, appointed by former president Mahama, is not an NDC member?



The political hypocrisy and populism must stop.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



