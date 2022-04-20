The photo of the Heward-Mills’ that has warmed hearts amidst the death of their son

General News of Wednesday, 20 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo commiserates with the Heward-Mills'



David Heward-Mills is dead



Death makes nonsense of everything, Dag Heward-Mills



The family of the Founder and General Overseer of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, has been in the news lately over the sudden death of their eldest son, Dr. David Heward-Mills.



The news, which broke on Good Friday, April 15, 2022, got many wondering how the family would sail through such a tragic loss, but it did not take long for the evangelist to comment on it.



During his Easter Sunday Service sermon on the title, The Grave is Not the End, Bishop Dag spoke for the first time about the death, stressing that it makes nonsense of everything.



“Death has been destroying our lives for years, amen. Death spoils everything. Death spoils everything. My son David just passed away. It spoils everything.



“You ask me am I sad? If you had a son who died, will you be sad? You should ask yourself that question. It [spoils everything. It brings a funny environment and it makes nonsense of everything. We always try to wish it further and further away but that is how it is,” he told his congregants at the First Love Church in Accra.



Days after, the first lady of the church, Lady Rev. Adelaide Heward-Mills, also shared a portion of scripture along with a photo she took with her son in what was her first comment after the news broke.



“2 Cor 1:8-11 NLT “We think you ought to know, dear brothers and sisters, about the trouble we went through in the province of Asia. We were crushed and overwhelmed beyond our ability to endure, and we thought we would never live through it.



“9. In fact, we expected to die. But as a result, we stopped relying on ourselves and learned to rely only on God, who raises the dead.



“10. And he did rescue us from mortal danger, and he will rescue us again. We have placed our confidence in him, and he will continue to rescue us.



“11. And you are helping us by praying for us. Then many people will give thanks because God has graciously answered so many prayers for our safety,” she wrote.



But a new photo of the Heward-Mills’ has emerged that is warming the hearts of many Ghanaians.



The photo, which formed part of those shared in an album by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Facebook after he visited them, shows the rest of the family sharing a moment of laughter.



Call it the ‘calm in the midst of the storm’ and you won’t be wrong, even as many social media users have been commenting on the photo.



Here is the photo and some of those comments:



















You can also catch up on the latest episode of Diaspora Link on GhanaWeb TV here:



