The person who wrote my dismissal letter wasn’t qualified - Hopeson Adorye

Former National Security Ministry employee, Hopeson Adorye, has claimed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP)'s vengeful members were responsible for his expulsion and that the individual who wrote the letter of dismissal wasn't even qualified.



Speaking with blogger, Sammy Kay, the politician asserted that, rather than the Chief Director, only the National Coordinator had the authority to write his termination letter.



“The person who wrote that letter is not qualified to write that letter. At the national security setup, only the National Coordinator can write your appointment letter and termination letter. Why didn't he sign the letter?



“The Chief Director is the one to sign, but I have trashed the issue. I can take them on, but it won't be necessary,” he disclosed.



According to the husband of gospel star, Empress Gifty, it makes no sense that he was fired without giving a cause.



“You know it's about some vindictive people. I planned not to talk about it, but since you asked, I will talk about it.



“A person could be there and won't do anything wrong, yet they will dismiss him without giving any particular reason for his dismissal. It doesn't make sense.



He, furthermore, added that his happiness would come from knowing that Alan Kyeremanteng will someday succeed Akufo-Addo as president when he steps down.



“My joy is that Alan Kojo Kyeremanteng will become president after Akufo-Addo. So I don't care about them. All the things they are doing, tomorrow I may be the one sitting in their position,” he added.



In November 2022, the One-time parliamentary aspirant of the NPP for Kpone Katamanso was removed from his position at the National Security Secretariat for reasons not made clear to the public.







