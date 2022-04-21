The only waterfall that divides Accra from the Eastern Region

General News of Thursday, 21 April 2022

The Chenku Waterfall in Accra is not as big a tourist destination as other more predominant ones across the country, but it sure has a unique twist to its story.



Located deep in the Dodowa Forest in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region, this privately-owned waterfall drops from a height of about 250 feet, running on stratified rocks into a cool, clean and clear pool.



Also known as the Wuruduwurudu Falls, this beautiful waterfall has become an attraction for many across the country, alike foreign tourists who visit the country.



With many misconceptions that the Chenku Waterfalls is within the famous Dodowa Forest, the manager of the place describes the distinctness of this place and what many people think is its real home.



“This is not part of the Dodowa Forest; the Dodowa Forest is at the roadside and they have cut of the trees down. But if you look at this place, the big trees and all those kinds of things is not part of the Dodowa Forest.



"This is a complete location that is close to the Eastern Region, but the Dodowa Forest is not close to the Eastern region… that place is in the heart of Dodowa but is destroyed completely: there are no more trees,” Ludovic Kofi Poenou, the Manager of the Chenku Waterfall told Wonder Ami Hagan, the host of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV.



He also explained the interesting reasons this waterfall divides the Greater Accra Region from the Eastern Region.



Additionally, Ludovic speaks about the revealing details of how this waterfall is owned by a family, and also named after a god.



Additionally, Ludovic speaks about the revealing details of how this waterfall is owned by a family, and also named after a god.




