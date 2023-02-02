The only thriving business in the country is the drinking spots – Bernard Mornah

Politics of Thursday, 2 February 2023

Source: etvghana.com

Former National Chairman for the Peoples National Convention (PNC), Bernard Mornah, has alluded that drinking spots in the country are the only progressive enterprises in Ghana.



According to him, the hardships and frustrations in the country have made people stick to drinking in order to forget about their transgressions.



He mentioned that before the president assumed office, he promised citizens to move the country away from taxation into production, saying "that was a major policy statement Akufo Addo has made."



"The only industry that is booming in the country is the beer bar industry; people go there to drink away their frustrations, that’s why Akpeteshi and the rest are moving fast," he told Don Kwabena Prah on Happy 98.9 FM’s Epa Hoa Daben show.



He further noted that most young people in business cannot meet their clients "due to the difficulty they encounter, and by the time the person would get there, they are drunk, and the client must leave in frustration."



When asked if the government had demonstrated any form of local production within a reasonable time frame, the managing partner of Ndaana Ghana Limited responded, "What are you producing?" The increase of Value Added Tax by 2.5percent is that production, the introduction of a thievery tax called the electronic transfer tax or levy is that production, the imposition of Covid -19 tax on citizens is that a tax or it’s a production?" he quizzed.