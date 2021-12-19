The only thing to be broken in 2024 is NPP’s horrible leadership – Ofosu Kwakye

General News of Sunday, 19 December 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Ofosu Kwakye has said that the only thing to be broken in 2024 will be the horrible leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it will continue to hold onto power after 2024 because the keys to Ghana’s development is in their hand.



The party is promoting the mantra of “Breaking The Eight”.



Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has said that the party intends to provide the people of Ghana with the needed development in all aspects of their lives in order to motivate them to vote for the party in 2024.



Although the party has not settled on a candidate yet, the party is of the belief that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will continue to lose till they learn how to win elections.



Reacting to the NPP’s insistence on breaking the eight, Felix Ofosu Kwakye said “When it rains in the NPP it pours!Now there is a tussle over the attempt to give one Flagbearer hopeful a near 40,000 votes advantage through some strange Nasara arrangement. About the only thing that will be broken in 2024 is the horrible leadership they have provided Ghanaians leading to total mismanagement of the economy and unprecedented hardships”.



The New Patriotic Party is yet to elect a leader for its party in the 2024 elections when Nana Addo Dankwa AKufo-Addo leaves after his second term in office.



The party has placed a ban on campaigns among its aspirants to ensure that there is sanity and focus on the current government which is struggling in Parliament.



The party holds its National Annual Delegates Conference in the Ashanti Regional Capital where it is expected that all broken links in the party will be mended in order to ensure a stronger force in 2024.