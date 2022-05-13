The only person to help NPP break the 8 is Kennedy Agyapong – Abrefa Gyan

Politics of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been unequivocal about its intent to break the conventional 8-year political cycle in Ghana by winning the 2024 presidential elections.



Ahead of the elections, however, the NPP has a bigger task in selecting who leads the party into the general elections.



Several names have popped with some emerging as leading contenders in the race to select a predecessor of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuf-Addo.



The current leaders are Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and Trades Minister, John Alan Kojo Kyerematen.



With the race heating up, a new name has emerged in Assin North Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.



In an interview with Oman Channel, the convener of 'We Are for Ken', a support group for the Assin North MP confirmed efforts to have the maverick politician contest for the NPP presidential candidate slot.



“We all know how Kennedy Agyapong loves Ghana at heart and not by words. It is for this reason that people like us who love him, supported by some chiefs are asking him to contest. We know that it will help a lot if he becomes the president."



“He is the person we have faith in and, it is true that the NPP has other people eyeing the leadership. But when we talk of the man of the moment, it is none other than Kennedy Agyapong. That is why we are calling on him to contest and so far, I can tell you we are far advanced in pushing our appeal. I am highly confident that he will contest,” he added.



According to Abrefa Gyan, who is the convener of We are for Ken in Germany, the NPP’s only chance in breaking the 8 is by having Kennedy Agyapong lead the party in 2024.







“I can firmly say that if the NPP is serious of breaking the 8, the only person to help do that is Kennedy Agyapong. Without Kennedy Agyapong it will be hard. Even if he is not going to lead the party, he ought to be influential in the campaign. But if he becomes the flagbearer, it will be much simpler,” he stated.



Meanwhile, the Assin North MP is expected to travel to Europe later this year. As part of his activities in Europe, Kennedy Agyapong will meet members of 'We are for Ken' in the diaspora and as well hold a Youth Conference.



The conference which has been held in various parts of Ghana aims to serve a platform for the maverick politician and businessman to share his life experience and as well motivate Ghanaian youth.