The only NPP regional chairman who didn't join Wontumi's John Boadu 'endorsement'

General News of Tuesday, 19 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP holds National Delegates Conference



John Boadu loses General Secretary position to Justin Kodua



Kodua promises to be a General Secretary for all



One of the most controversial moments of the just-ended National Delegates Conference was an endorsement of the candidature of John Boadu, to continue as the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, by some regional chairperson.



The Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, a longtime campaigner for John Boadu's re-election led that endorsement bid.



In a video to announce their support 15 out of the 16 regional chairmen of the NPP were captured with one finger up as Wontumi addresses the reason for their action.



He stated among others that John Boadu was a tried and tested handed and could be trusted with running the party for another tenure. The one finger up was to entreat delegates to vote for the first person on the General Secretaryship ballot - i.e. John Boadu.



So who was the only regional chairman who abstained?



He is Robert K. Kutin Jnr, the Central Regional Chairman of the Party.



Reports said he was not on board the idea that Wontumi had floated having earlier thrown his support behind Justin Frimpong Kodua, JFK, despite the mass endorsement by his colleague regional chairmen.



Kutin had openly campaigned for JFK, calling on party delegates to vote massively for him.



Chairman Kutin was a core part of the JFK team when the campaign team visited the Central Region for a two-day campaign tour between 6th to 7th July 2022.



Kutin Jnr is also in his second term as Chairman after he was retained at the last regional delegates conference held at the Nursing Training College at Dunkwa-on-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality.



He garnered 237 to beat Kobina Essibu and Alfred Kojo Thompson, who polled 197 votes and 14 votes, respectively.



I will be General Secretary for all - Kodua



The NPP national executives conference ended with a shock as Justin Frimpong Kodua defeated John Boadu to emerge as the General Secretary.



JFK polled 2,837 votes, with John Boadu trailing behind him with 2,524 votes.



In a Facebook post shared on July 18, Frimpong Kodua, who is popularly known as JFK, said that he will be a leader for everyone in the party and not a selected few.



He added that together with the new leadership of the party he will work assiduously to address the challenges of the grassroots of the NPP.



“… my biggest inspiration does not arise from my electoral victory but … that, men and women more knowledgeable and with greater years of membership and service to the party, chose me as their General Secretary.



“l promise to be General Secretary for all members of our dear party; bringing on board, the old and young, rich and poor… I pledge to work together with other elected executives to restructure the party in response to concerns raised by the grassroots during our campaign engagements.



"Greater emphasis would be placed on accommodating and resourcing the party's youth and women and making them indispensable stakeholders for current and future endeavours,” parts of the statement read.







Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







SARA/PEN