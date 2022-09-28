The number of times Ghana School of Law exams question have leaked this year

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Examination leakages are one of the issues that have been affecting the credibility of students across the country.



Often, the students in Junior High School and Senior High School either get these questions from their teachers or among themselves.



Due to this, many have called for institutions to hold entrance examinations for students before they gain admission into these institutions.



But it is frightening that these same institutions of higher learning have also become victims of exam leakages; one of such is the Ghana School of Law.



The leakage of questions by the Independent Examination Body - the body responsible for examinations at the Ghana School of Law- has raised concerns about the integrity of the school.



Here are the two instances of exam leakages that have gone viral



In July 2022, a Civil Procedure paper for part 1 students was cancelled due to leakage.



The IEB decided to cancel the paper over suspicions that the questions had leaked hours before it was to be administered.



A copy of the paper was said to have been widely circulated across various social media platforms before the time it was scheduled to be written.



Barely three months after the leakage of the Civil Procedure paper, there was another leakage on September 23, a few hours before the examinations.



The questions for the exam scheduled for 10 am that morning had already made their way onto social media.



The examination was later rescheduled for the afternoon.



Many have raised concerns about the integrity of the examination council due to frequent leaks.



Inusah Fuseini, a former Tamale Central Member of Parliament and lawyer, says the recurrent leakage of exams at the Ghana School of Law will affect the integrity of the school.



A former deputy Attorney General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, said that the recent leaks of the examination papers for the entrance examination of the Ghana School of law is a disgrace to the nation.



He indicated that Ghanaian lawyers "will be mocked anytime they travel outside the country due to the frequent exam leakages if the matter is not resolved properly".



