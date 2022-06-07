The 'no political ambition' and anxiety of the N.L.C. that greeted the drafting of Ghana's 1966 constitution

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

The National Liberation Council (N.L.C.) government from February 24, 1966, to October 1, 1969, made one thing clear when it took over power: it had no intentions of holding onto political power.



Also, the Lt. Gen. J. A. Ankrah regime stated that it was ready and 'anxious' to do one other thing; to give Ghana a new constitution that would help it out of its 'ruins' at the time.



What happened on February 24, 1966, in Ghana?



Col. E.K. Kotoka, Major A. A. Afrifa and the then Inspector-General of Police, Mr. J.W.K. Harley staged the revolution on the dawn of February 24, 1966, while Nkrumah was still on a peace mission in Asia.



They announced on the state radio that "Kwame Nkrumah is overthrown, and the myth surrounding him is broken."



Apparently, Dr Nkrumah was seen as an ally of the then Soviet Union and Eastern Europe during the 'Cold War'. But the pan-Africanist leader denied any of such accusations.



Several other charges levelled against him were on the grounds of introducing the Preventive Detention Act, corruption, dictatorial practices, oppression, and lastly, forcing into retirement the army's most senior officers, which according to the sources, was the principal reason for the uprising.



More than any other, this singular action, according to then Major A. A. Afrifa, led to the coup that overthrew Nkrumah on February 24, 1966.



The coup itself was welcomed in Ghana with far more enthusiasm than had been the case for independence. Only the presidential guard put up a brief resistance, and within 24 hours, the coup was over. Nkrumah's statue outside Parliament House, which proclaimed him the nation's founder, was battered to the ground and smashed into pieces.



Nkrumah's 'violent' removal from office, unfortunately, brought Ghana in line with what was emerging as the trend in Africa. That is the military intervention into politics.







Ghana to have new constitution:



A flashback report by the Daily Graphic, dated Monday, February 28, 1966, came with the above headline.



In the report, it stated how the leadership of the N.L.C. wanted to administer things in the country, clearly stating that it was not interested in political power but only bent on ensuring that the country gets better leadership.



"Announcing this in Accra at the weekend, the National Liberation Council made it clear that 'they have no political ambitions and are anxious to hand over power to a duly constituted representative civil government as soon as possible'," the report said in part.



It further stated that the leadership of the N.L.C. had stated that they "will be charged with the duty of drafting a new constitution for this country and to do this, it will be empowered to receive oral evidence as well as memoranda from all sections of the public.



"The main task of the commission will be to prepare for the approval of the N.L.C. and thereafter the entire nation, a constitution in which the sovereign powers of the State are fairly and judiciously shared between the three principal organs of the State, namely, Legislature, Executive and Judiciary.



"This, in the view of the N.L.C., will make it impossible for power to be concentrated in the hands of a single individual and thus obviate the risk of arbitrary government which this country has only just witnessed."



While this was the case, the NLC government stayed in power until October 1969 when it handed over power to Kofi A. Busia as Prime Minister.