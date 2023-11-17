The ‘nicknames’ of all budgets presented by Ofori-Atta since 2017

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Since assuming the role of Ghana's Minister of Finance in 2017, Ken Ofori-Atta has brought made moves at presenting the annual budget readings in unique and creative ways.



At each of these budget readings, or during budget reviews, Ofori-Atta has brought with him some very catchy descriptions, and often unconventional nicknames for each of the documents.



Here is a compilation of all the distinctive nicknames the minister has given to Ghana's budgets since 2017:



Asempa (Good News) Budget - 2017



Presented the budget in 2017, Ken Ofori-Atta said the Asempa Budget was aimed at bringing the economy to the path of sustainable growth and development.



In that budget, the minister spelt out the government’s major economic policies. Key among them included the;



a) Establishment of the Infrastructure for poverty eradication – each constituency to receive the cedi equivalent of million dollars to combat poverty



(b) Implementation of the one district one factory – initiating industrialisation as promised during the 2016 election campaigns



(c) Establishment of the Zongo Development Fund to support the development of Zongo communities.



Adwuma (Jobs) Budget - 2018



The Minister of Finance presented this budget to parliament in 2018 for the 2019 fiscal year.



According to the minister, it was aimed at building on the 2017 “Asempa” Budget achievements and put the country back to work; to grow the economy, create jobs and improve the lives of Ghanaians.



The minister mentioned that the budget statement for the following year, 2019, would create about 100,000 jobs for all unemployed graduates, who would be given specialised training for the recruitment into special programs such as the Teach Ghana, Clean Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana and Revenue Ghana.



Mpuntuo (Development/Progress) Budget - 2019



In 2019, the finance minister presented the Mpuntuo Budget to parliament.



The nickname of the budget, which translates as development, was aimed at bringing infrastructural development to the country.



The government devoted about $2billion of the budget to infrastructural development to free the economy and bring hope and prosperity to Ghanaians.



The four-hour long presentation on the floor of the house touched on various sectors of the economy, as well as plans for the full realisation of the government's flagship programmes.



Anidasuo (Hope) Budget - 2020



As the country grappled with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the finance minister presented the Anidasuo Budget as a way to present hope to the Ghanaian economy.



The budget introduced some intense tax revenue and expenditure measures, which, among others, included removal of selected VAT exemptions, complete removal of discount on benchmark values for specific items and E-Levy reforms to close loopholes/leakages.



Nkosuo (Growth) & Nkabom (Togetherness) Budget - 2021



Presented in 2021, this budget was based on a seven-point agenda to restore macroeconomic stability and accelerate economic transformation. The budget's theme was ‘Restoring and sustaining Macroeconomic Stability and Resilience Through Inclusive Growth and Value Creation.’



This budget review, as presented by the sector minister, focused on measures to improve revenue and tax administration for economic recovery. They are inclusive growth, value creation, restoring macroeconomic stability, sustaining resilience, and real GDP growth.



Agyenkwa (Redeemer) Budget - 2022



The 2022 “Agyenkwa” Budget was presented to parliament by Ken Ofori-Atta.



The budget was presented on November 17, 2021. It was mainly focused on fiscal consolidation and job creation to help build a sustainable entrepreneurial nation.



The 2023 budget had a deficit of GH¢61 billion Ghana cedis, which was a 34% increase from the 2022 shortfall of GH¢40 billion.



Nkunim (Victory)

Budget - 2023



On November 15, 2023, the finance minister presented the budget statement to parliament, as mandated by the constitution. This year, the budget was nicknamed Nkunim to wit, Victory.



The budget was described by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin as critical, given it being the first after Ghana signed on to the $3 billion credit facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), for economic recovery after being saddled with high debt issues.



While presenting the budget statement in parliament, Ken Ofori-Atta said “And I am confident the Nkumin will ensure that we boldly walk in a sustainable path towards creating decent jobs and wealth for our people, For with national dedication, the Lord will continue to give us treasures of dark places and hidden riches in secret places.”



