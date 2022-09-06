The next time parliament summons me, I won't go - Blakk Rasta

General News of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Ghanaian radio personality, Blakk Rasta, has said that if he is invited by parliament again, he will not show up.



This he says is based on the fact that; the house has lost its credibility as an institution following the fisticuffs that happened in parliament recently.



Speaking in an interview on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, he said even if he chooses to show up in parliament upon invitation, the responses he will give to the house will be unpleasant.



“Where we have reached now, its not about the court, or parliament. Now parliament has ridiculed itself right now to the point that people think Ghana’s parliament is a joke and I think it is a joke. Look at what they are there doing, grown ‘ass’ men pouching each other’s pot belly and chewing ballot paper like goats and sheep is that the parliament you want to see.



“Look at the judiciary, former president John Dramani Mahama just came out and said that it is a ridicule that they call them unanimous FC they are interested in eating goat meat as Anas exposed. Is this the judiciary we want to see? I say this and you say I should come to parliament and say what. Next time they call me I will not even bother going. Even if I go what I will say there, they won’t like it,“ he said on the show.



In 2015, Blakk Rasta was summoned to explain comments he made about Members of Parliament (MPs), in relation to their use of banned substances by majority of them.



The presenter alleged on his Taxi Driver show on Accra-based Hitz FM that 80% of MPs smoked marijuana, locally referred to as weed.



His comments were reported to the Speaker of Parliament by MP for Afigya Sekyere East, Hendricks David Yeboah on Wednesday. The speaker subsequently directed the Privileges Committee to look into the presenter's comment and submit its report in a fortnight to the house.



