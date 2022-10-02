The next NDC government will be different - Henry Osei Akoto to NPP

Politics of Sunday, 2 October 2022

Source: Frank K. Harrison

A national organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress; Henry Osei Akoto has declared that the next NDC government of 2025 will be distinct from all other previous governmental administrations of the party.



It is his considered view that, while majority of the Ghanaians are currently bearing the brunt of the tormenting hardships prevalent in the economy, President Akufo-Addo and his familial cabal are living lavishly, oblivious of the hopeless predicaments of the ordinary citizens by whose thumbs they got power.



Speaking on a programme on Radio Gold, Mr. Akoto opined that a large number of the electorate, including himself, were deceived by Akufo-Addo's feigned patriotism and others lured by his lofty promises and mouth-watering policies into voting for him, only for his ascension to the presidential seat be the dawn of denigrating the very people who voted for him, including teachers and chiefs.



In his submission on the programme, Henry Osei Akoto alleged that the pervasion of political profiteering in the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration in which the president and his cronies engage with impunity.



This he said is per the information available to the NDC from sources within the Ghana Revenue Authority and the Flagstaff house.



It is in the light of these developments, the former NDC parliamentary candidate for the Oforikrom constituency is doubtless of the NDC's victory in the next general elections and subsequent formation of government in 2025.



A government he said, will be different from previous NDC administrations which will prosecute all persons caught up in the web of corruption allegations, and those found guilty, dealt with in accordance with the law.