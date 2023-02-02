The ‘new face’ in the NPP trying to give Alan, Bawumia and Ken Agyapong a race of their lives

General News of Thursday, 2 February 2023

There is a ‘new face’ of the New Patriotic Party who wants to become flagbearer.



Technically, Francis Addai-Nimoh is not a new political figure in the country, and even in the race to become the NPP’s flagbearer, this would be his third attempt, but so far, he is the newest face to have popped up to express interest in the vacant role.



This is the second time the former Mampong Member of Parliament (MP) is attempting to win over delegates to his party.



Speaking at the official announcement of his intention to vie for the vacancy in his party, Francis Addai-Nimoh said that his decision to contest in the NPP flagbearer-ship race was informed by consultations and advice from some elders of the party, as well as research his team conducted.



He added that he is confident that with his knowledge and values, he will help the NPP retain power for a third successive term.



"I am humbled that my astute team has assessed my qualifications and motivations using some three criteria. Driven by my personal convictions, I am confident that my professional background and values can be useful in shaping the necessary initiatives that will significantly improve our country.



"Coupled with the clarion call I have been receiving over these last years from our party members, rank and file and wide consultations with elders of the party, I, Addai-Nimoh, have thereby decided and officially announced my candidacy to be elected as the next flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party in the impending elections," he said.



But who exactly is Francis Addai-Nimoh?



Francis Addai-Nimoh studied Civil Engineering, obtaining his BSc Honours from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 1993. Then, like now, fueled by his passion for professional transparency, he remains an incorruptible practical listener and pragmatic visionary for impactful socio-economic outcomes.



Early in his professional life, as a civil engineer, along with other responsibilities later undertaken in government administration and private enterprise, his varied experience has helped guide his different endeavours to achieve optimal efficiencies, while always striving to contribute to improving daily life in Ghana.



Francis had initially worked for a few engineering firms, gaining experience in data collection, road design, contract specification, construction supervision, bitumen production, and organizing training sessions to improve standards.



In 2004, the Ministry of Roads and Highways hired Addai-Nimoh as a senior engineer, tasking him with monitoring and evaluating all Government of Ghana road projects. These responsibilities offered him the opportunity to become increasingly familiar with the extensive geography and resources across the length and breadth of Ghana. Here he continued to develop an extended network with a wide variety of people actively involved in their communities while enhancing his cross-cultural sensitivities towards the nation’s diversity.



Francis Addai-Nimoh, a member in good standing of the Ghana Institution of Engineers, also holds an Executive Masters degree in Public Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (2009). Previously, he had acquired knowledge and skills in International Procurement from the International Law Institute, Washington (2004), learned Program and Project Management at RIPA, London (2006), and enhanced his negotiation skills, Contract Management and Administration at the Ghana Institution of Engineers (2005).



He has enjoyed developing leadership skills as far back as his school days, being elected to serve as Scripture Union President at Navrongo Secondary, Scripture Union President and Assistant Senior Prefect at Kumasi High School, and Students Representative Council President at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.



Addai-Nimoh’s first general election campaign had him elected as a Member of Parliament in 2008 for the Mampong Constituency in the Ashanti region, serving with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) until 2017. During this rise to prominence, he gained relevant knowledge and political insight while continuing to extend his network, namely by taking on a leadership role serving as a Ranking Member of Parliament on the Select Committee on Environment, Science, and Technology (2013–2017).



Although fairly unknown at the time, Addai-Nimoh ran in the 2014 NPP flagbearer leadership race and placed 3rd out of 7 candidates when President Nana Akufo-Addo became head of the NPP.



Since taking leave from government in 2017, Addai-Nimoh became Managing Director at Franstan Limited, which he had established, overseeing construction projects and other endeavours involving the general distribution of supplies, namely bitumen.



Also propelled by his life-long dedication to charitable initiatives, as Chair of the Francis Addai-Nimoh Foundation (FAN Foundation), he also persistently championed impactful projects in education, food security, and poverty elimination.



Now, however, Francis Addai-Nimoh is expected to face stiff competition from the likes of the former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, for the flagbearer-ship position of the NPP.



