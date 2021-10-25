The nation will enjoy the fruit of your endeavour for generations – Otumfuo eulogises VP’s mum

General News of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: mynewsafric.com

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has eulogized the late Hajia Mariama Bawumia, mother of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in a tribute.



The Asantehene opened his tribute to the late Hajia Mariama Bawumia with an expression of sadness as to how she would not be around to see what the future holds for her son, Dr. Mahamudu Bawmia.



It went on to state that “but indeed the matriarch can depart in response to the call of her creator in the knowledge that she has impacted upon her nation as few ever would in their lives and above all, that the nation will continue to enjoy the fruits of her endeavors long many generations to come.



“As we idolize and eulogize great men and great leaders, we so often fail to acknowledge the role of the faithful woman behind the moulding of their mettle,” he wrote on page 12 of the book of condolence.



The Asantehene admitted and accentuated the common saying that behind every great man is the hand and the heart of a faithful and devoted woman.



“And to a few women that go even greater honor of becoming the matriarch Iron whose bosom dynasties grow and flourish,” he stated.



The tribute continues that “On that roll of honor belongs Hajia Mariama Bawumia. She not only was the steady heart behind one of the titans of politics in the North during the most tumultuous periods of Ghana’s history but her guidance and tutelage have also produced a family whose impact on Ghanaian politics will be felt for generations”.



Drawing the family tree, Otumfuo wrote “The seventh of eight children, Mariama was a bright and talented young girl who embraced education and worked hard from the LA Primary School in ner hometown, proceeded to the Tamale Middle School from where she successfully passed her common entrance to gain admission to the prestigious Wesley Girls High School on the eve of Ghana’s independence in 1957.”



He said, “Mariama married one of the most prodigious politicians to emerge from the North, Alhaji Mumuni Bawumia, an indefatigable politician, lawyer, rigorous parliamentary chairman of the Ghana Cocoa Marketing Board and later Chairman of the Council of State”.



In relation to the husband, the Asantehene stated that “Mariama was not only the source of undying support and sustenance behind the husband but her guidance and tutelage have also produced a son who today occupies the second-highest position in the land, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic.



"She will forever be in our debt. Rest in perfect peace,” the Asante King indicated.



Hajia Mariama Bawumia’s sudden demise occurred on Monday, September 13, 2021.



According to reports, the late Hajia Mariama Bawumia had been unwell and hospitalized for some weeks before her passing.



Dr. Bawumia announced this via a post on his Facebook page shortly after she died at age 81.



she was subsequently interred Tuesday, September 14, 2021, in Walewale in line with Islamic tradition.