The most talked about man in Ghana now

One recent gesture of his has put him up as a respectable, considerate and admirable leader.



He is the Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State, a former President of the Council of State, Board Chair of Accra Hearts of Oak and is considered one of the most respected traditional leaders in Ghana.



Togbe Afede XIV is his name.



His rejection of a huge sum of money as Ex-gratia for his service in the Council of State is what has earned him huge admiration from Ghanaians all over.



In a statement dated June 6, 2022, the former Council of State President offered an explanation as to why he was rejecting a colossal sum of GHC365,392.67 as Exgratia for his service in the same capacity for four years – 2017 to 2020.

His reasons were clear –



- He thought the extra payment was inappropriate for a short, effectively part-time work for which he received a monthly salary and was entitled to other privileges.



- He did not think his work merited the payment to him of the stated amount in addition to the salary he enjoyed from what was effectively a part-time job.



- He has a general abhorrence of the payment of huge Ex Gratia and other outrageous benefits to people who have by their own volition offered to serve our poor country.



Following this, he has taken over many media platforms and several other social media platforms.



Many have jumped on to some of these platforms to commend Togbe Afede XIV for his act of bravado.



“Men with integrity and love for God and country are taking their rightful place,” one tweet said.



“Togbe Afede, leader who Walks the talk,” another said.



“Togbe Afede XIV! One of a kind,” one other said.



“We are left with 3 of his kind in this k3ntry. Whatttt!” a Facebook user added and the list goes on and on.





