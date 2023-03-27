The most painful form of betrayal is when it comes from within – Tema East MP

Politics of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The member of parliament for Tema East, Isaac Ashai Odamtten, has described the approval of some ministerial nominees by his colleague National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs, as betrayal.



According to him, their action is even more painful because it's from within adding that they (minority) defied the orders of the party to disapprove new appointees of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Odamtten in a Facebook post, however, noted that it was a lesson learnt.



"The most painful form of betrayal is when it comes from within. But we'll take it as a lesson and keep moving.”



Meanwhile,the Tema East is not the first to express disappoinment in some of the NDC MPs. Some members of the minority side in parliament have criticised the unknown pepetrators and accused them of being in bed with government.



Parliament approves all six nominees, two Supreme Court Justices:



Parliament on Friday, March 24 approved all six ministerial nominees as well as the nominees of the supreme court of President Akufo-Addo after a heated debate, 24 hours prior, and a tense voting process.



Final results declared by Speaker Alban Bagbin showed that all nominees got more votes than the minimum of 138 votes required because out of the 275 eligible voters, there were three absent.



Some Members of Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not adhere to the decision of the party to vote against the approval of the nominees.



Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) was approved as the Minister of Trade and Industry and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the Minister of Food and Agriculture.



Other nominees who were approved include Stephen Asamoah Boateng, as Ministry of Chieftaincy; Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State (Ministry of Finance), and Osei Bonsu Amoah, Ministry of Local Government.



Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also approved as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.



The Supreme Court nominees who were approved include George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.



