The more COVID-19 cases, the more stress, risk to doctors, other health workers -GMA

Health News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association Dr. Justice Yankson, has noted that the risk associated with the COVID-19 in the case of doctors and other frontline health workers was still high.



The medical doctor stated that the risk levels are prevalent in the face of the cases increasing in line with the national figures.



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said: “when you look at the speed at which the cases are increasing, it is becoming more difficult for doctors and other frontline health workers.”



He advised the Ghanaian public to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols.



He bitterly complained that there had been several breaches in the adherence to the safety protocols, especially during the festive season.



This, he said, has increased our cases, and if care was not taken, we would witness challenging times.



When asked if we could witness a situation where some health facilities could shut down due to the increase in our case, he said: “it is very difficult to predict, but theoretically, it is possible. For example, we recently heard Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital planned to shut down the emergency unit because the majority of the doctors and nurses had tested positive.



“And so, if you go the facility and there ten doctors and 8, 7 or 9 have tested positive, and cannot perform their duties, you would have to go understand that we would experience a shortage and the remaining number of doctors would be able to work. If they do, it will put more stress and risk on them. Apart from Covid-19, existing health conditions are still around, and as Covid-19 increases, the hospital begins to suffer because the human resource available is reduced.”



He stressed the need for the public to act responsibly so the number of cases would be reduced to minimize the risk associated with the work of our frontline health workers



