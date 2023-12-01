The more Bawumia speaks the more questions about his seriousness and sincerity lingers – Prof Kpessa-Whyte

Politics of Friday, 1 December 2023

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and lecturer at the University of Ghana, Prof. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, has criticised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over his continuous promises.



According to him, the vice president continues to cast doubts about his integrity with his promises and public utterances.



Prof Kpessa-Whyte, who made these remarks in a post he shared on X on Thursday, November 30, 2023, indicated that Dr Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), keeps making promises even though he has not been able to fulfil the once he had in the past.



“The more Bawumia speaks the more questions about his seriousness and sincerity lingers. By the way, has he completed the toilets he promised the Kayaye?” he wrote.



The academic made these remarks while reacting to a promise by the vice president to introduce a card that would be used for public transportation, in a viral video.



Dr Bawumia could be heard saying in that video, from a recent event, that the government would by the end of 2024, introduce a card for public transportation, similar to the United Kingdom’s oyster card.



“When you to England, they have an oyster card that you travel with. Ghana is going to have an ouster card before the end of this year,” he said.



