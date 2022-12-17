The moment Ekow Blankson’s remains was lifted at his funeral

General News of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It was a solemn moment, one of reflection as the mortal remains of the late Ekow Blankson was lifted following the closure of the burial service in Accra.



With Methodist Hymn ‘Come ye that love the Lord’ playing in the background, the pallbearers lifted the casket of the late Mr. Blankson while the church and other attendants sang along.



His body was led into the hearse and driven away to the Community 9 cemetery.



The final funeral rites of the former Commercial Manager of Advertiser and Publishers Solutions Ghana Ltd (ADPU) and GhanaWeb and Veteran Actor was held earlier today, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the Full Gospel Church in Tema.



The burial service saw the widow, Justina Naadu Blankson, children, family, and friends in attendance, as they bid the award-winning actor farewell.



The late actor's colleagues from Adpu and GhanaWeb, as well as friends from the movie industry were present at the funeral which was held at Community 11 Presby School Park on Saturday, December 17.







A large crowd gathered to pay their last respect to the late actor who has been eulogized across social media platforms following his demise on Monday, October 3, 2022.



Ekow Blankson passed away at the age of 50.