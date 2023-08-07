The media has helped me to succeed in my political career – Alban Bagbin reveals

General News of Monday, 7 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Right Honourable Alban Sumama Kingsford Bagbin has underscored the integral role the media has played in his success as a politician.



He admitted that but for the media, he could not have won seven parliamentary elections.



The speaker, who called for the protection and crafting of good conditions of service for media practitioners, noted that he recognized the important role of the media in ensuring that the Arms of Government function properly and has had a good relationship with them since 1995, adding that he has paid and continues to pay for the training of some journalists at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ).



The speaker made this revelation in his speech at a press soirée in Takoradi marking 30 years of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.



“I have been a true friend of the media and I have always appreciated and commended the media highly. If it wasn’t for the media, I’m not sure I will be a Speaker of Parliament. If not for the media, I wouldn’t have succeeded in winning seven successive elections and staying in Parliament up till this time. I recognised it very early and since 1995, I have worked with the media throughout. I sponsored and continue to sponsor media practitioners at the Ghana Institute of Journalism, but I don’t personally take ownership of any of them,” he said.



Alban Bagbin served as a Member of Parliament (MP) from January 7, 1993, to January 7, 2021 since he won all parliamentary elections held during the period. In 2021 he was elected Speaker of Parliament.