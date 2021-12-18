The media disrespected my brand when I started – Fameye

Music of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Highlife singer Fameye has claimed some media personalities and industry players disrespected his brand during his early days.



According to him, as an artist, he has had painful experiences with industry players as well.



Speaking to Serwaa Amihere on GHToday on the Friday edition, he recalled that some media personalities did not value his brand and tagged his songs as “funeral” songs.



“I have faced things I am not supposed to face. I was not valued in the industry. They disrespected me and disregarded my craft. “



He added that “some media personalities talk to you disrespectfully when I go for interviews or at events backstage. They had hatred for me due to my issues with my previous label. They were not ready to accept his craft and music style. Some felt my brand was not up to the standard.”



When asked if this affected him psychologically, he said, “It didn’t affect me because I knew my worth. I tried to draw myself from not getting close to them, but now they are coming close."



Fameye was enstooled as the Wasa Nyankonton (“Wasa Rainbow”) on Saturday, October 30, 2021, by the chief and elders of Wasa in the Western Region. He recently released ‘Praise’.