The man who is the biggest threat to Bawumia’s presidency bid

Politics of Saturday, 27 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite the long list of high-profile personalities who have been tipped to contest the New Patriotic Party flagbearer elections, three people seem to be the close competitors likely to be the flagbearer.



They are Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerementen, Trade Minister, and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.



Even though Dr Bawumia and Alan Kyeremeten are yet to publicly declare their intentions, their supporters have taken a step ahead to share posters, and billboards and hold health works in support of them.



Kennedy Agyapong has however openly declared his intention to contest the position.



He has also launched his campaign with the slogan PhD which means Patriotism, Honesty, and Discipline.



For many, the contest is between Alan Kyeremanten and Dr Bawumia, while others have also called for the two to be paired as Flagbearer and Vice.



Many believe that the Bawumia-Alan ticket will go a long way in resolving the party issue and also unite the party to ‘break the 8’.



However, one person on the list of the flagbearers hopeful who seems to be gaining more momentum and stands a chase of being a threat to Bawumia is Kennedy Agyapong.



Kennedy Agyapong, a six-time MP is a strong force gaining.



He is currently campaigning across the country after he launched his campaign at the Western Regional capital of Sekondi-Takoradi earlier this month.



Aside from the above, Managing Editor of the Dispatch Newspaper, Ben Ephson, has suggested that the NPP flagbearer race is between Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong contrary to the common notion it's between Alan and Bawumia.



According to him, the point is based on the fact that Alan Kyerematen has not done any significant work towards the progress of the party since 2007.



He said Alan Kyeremanten is likely a third force in the race adding that this is based on data he has collected.



Speaking in an interview on Morning Starr, he said “People think it is between Bawumia and Alan Kyerematen but I can tell you that it is between Bawumia and Kennedy, yes. I am finishing my book. We have done some work among delegates before the election. We have done work after the election. “I will give you just one or two scenarios to support my point. Alan Kyerematen since 2007 hasn’t done any work in the party. So if you are a delegate now who is thirty years old Kennedy Agyapong has worked in the party as we speak now for twenty-two years. He is a six-term MP by 2024.”



He continued, “I am not a delegate but from the work we have done, I think Alan could place third. If Alan places third, I will not be surprised at all. I am talking about figures that I have collected before the election and it is about 55% turn over at the polling station constituency level and the polling station is the biggest. In terms of over 200,000 delegates who will vote.”



Meanwhile, the party is yet to open nominations for the NPP flagbearer race scheduled to be held in 2023.



NYA/BOG