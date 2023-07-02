‘The lotto did not forecast’ - NPP MP mocks Ben Ephson over Assin North outcome

General News of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Davis Opoku, Member of Parliament for Mpraeso has mocked veteran journalist and pollster Ben Ephson, after the latter's prediction in respect of the Assin North by-election failed.



The MP, affectionately called OPK, referred to Ephson's polls as "lotto forecast" tasking the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to learn lessons from their loss at the polls.



"‘The Lotto did not forecast’..... How do you sit in your small office and say you're a pollster?" he jabbed Ephson in a June 28 Facebook post.



Ben EPhson had predicted days to the June 27 by-election that the NPP candidate will win the vote but the National Democratic Congress (NDC) prevailed as its candidate James Gyakye Quayso retained the seat.



Ephson has admitted getting it wrong but defends his record at polling, emphasizing that such misses were not going to stop him from his work as a pollster.



The Assin North by-election



After the June 27 by-election in Assin North, the Electoral Commission's announced the NDC's James Gyakye Quayson as winner having garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the NPP received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.



Read OPK's post below:



‘The Lotto did not forecast’..... How do you sit in your small office and say you're a pollster?



Anyway, many lessons to learn from Assin North. Winning election is a process and not just an event.



Very confident of the NPP learning lessons to plan better for 2024. Let’s win 2024







