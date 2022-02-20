The link between Dzifa Attivor’s death and the NDC’s 2024 victory – Mahama explains

General News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dzifa Attivor dies after a short illness



NDC executives commiserate with the family of late Minister of Transport



Mahama touts hardworking nature of late Attivor



The former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, has drawn a link between the death of one of the party stalwarts of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and their chances at regaining power in 2024.



The former president made this known while addressing those gathered to sympathise with the late former Minister of Transport under his tenure, Dzifa Attivor, reports myjoyonline.com.



John Mahama spoke about the instrumental work that the late former minister did particularly in fortifying the Volta enclave of the party.



“She was one of those in charge of Volta diaspora and so anytime we were going to hold elections, Dzifa travelled across the length and breadth of this country organizing all Voltarians in other regions to activate them to vote for the NDC.



“I visited her several times at home and she assured me she will get well. I told her, Dzifa we have a battle ahead. You cannot abandon us now. And she said ‘Mr President, I will be there. I will be in the trenches with you.’ The last time I visited her was a week before she died. She was looking frail. We sat and said a prayer that God should heal her and let her come back and join us in the battle ahead,” he said.



That notwithstanding, the former president, John Dramani Mahama expressed some hope and positivity from the death of his former appointee.



He explained that having been such a hardworking woman while alive, now that she is going to be overlooking everyone from Heaven, she will better be able to commandeer victory for the NDC in the general elections of 2024.



“Even though she is gone, I know her spirit will be with us in 2024. Now that she is in heaven, she will have direct contact with God and intercede on behalf of the NDC to be victorious in 2024,” he added.



Dzifa Attivor died on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, after a short illness, and was laid to rest on Saturday, February 19, 2021.