The least you can earn in South Korea is $2000 - South Korea-based Ghanaian

Diasporian News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian based in South Korea, Samuel Ohemeng has disclosed the least amount of money people make in South Korea. According to Samuel, some make $2000, but others make as much as $5000.



In an interview on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Samuel indicated that anyone could make money if they have the strength to work. He stated that most of the jobs available there are strength-based.



“The salary is good. If you compare it to Ghana, South Korea is far better. The least you can make is $2000 after the taxes. Some even take $5000 depending on where you work,” he said.



"I work with an almost 80-year-old man. They are very strong, and they live longer. The older women are even working, so if you come here and don’t psych yourself you may go back," he added.



Speaking on the cost of living, Samuel revealed that food is free for all employees. However, accommodation is a little high. He added that he pays “$360 for a two-bedroom apartment. Also, every employee is entitled to free food from the company. The cost of food is also very cheap.”



Samuel also shared his experience and how he got a visa to the East Asian nation. According to Sam, he applied to study theology, but it was just a means to an end.



"A Ghanaian Alhaji was in my class studying theology too. It’s tough to get any other course except theology. So most of us used that to get a visa,” he said.



